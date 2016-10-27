Ghana ace Agyemang-Badu hits top form as he provides assist in Udinese emphatic win in Serie A

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu hit top form for Udinese as he set up a goal to propel them to a 3-1 win over Palermo in the Italian Serie A on Thursday.

The workaholic midfielder was introduced in the 54th minute as substitution for Brazilian Ryder Matos made his impact count with a fine assist.

Badu ran the length of the pitch and laid off for French international Seko Fofana to finish with glee and register his second goal of the game in the 80th minute.

The midfielder returned to action during the weekend after recovering from illness.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com