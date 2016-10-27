Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
27 October 2016

Emmanuel Osei Banahene: Ghanaian attacker scores for Ismaily

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Osei Banahene's goal couldn't save Ismaily from a 2-1 defeat against Misr El-Maqasa at the Ismailia Stadium on Thursday.

Osei Banahene broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, but Ahmed Abdelzaher restored parity for Misr El-Maqasa on 23 minutes through a penalty kick.

And Paulin Voavy Misr scored the match winner for El-Maqasa in the closing minutes of the game to break the home fans heart.

Emmanuel Osei Banahene's goal was his third of the season and has scored on back to back games for Ismaily.

