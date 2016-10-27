Emmanuel Afranie: Ex-Black Stars coach hospitalised after mild stroke

Former Black Stars coach, Emmanuel Akwasi Afranie is on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, following a mild stroke.

It is reported that the veteran coach was rushed to the hospital after he was attacked by illness.

George Afriyie, GFA Vice President and Jonathan Quartey, a member of the GFA medical committee paid him a visit on Thursday to wish him well.

Emmanuel Afranie assisted his compatriot Osam Duoudu, who passed away recently to win Ghana's third African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on home soil in 1978, but was the substantive coach of the Black Stars when the team failed to glitter in the 1984 AFCON.

He also propelled Ghana to the final of the 2001 World Youth Championship in 2001, where he gave the likes of Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, John Mensah, John Paintsil, Derek Boateng, Adoquaye Pappoe the opportunity to excel at the world level and these players would be instrumental in the Black Stars qualification for the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.

Afranie is also one of the only two coaches to win the Ghana Premier League titles with two different clubs: won it with Hearts of Oak in the 1996-97 season and 2005 with Asante Kotoko.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh