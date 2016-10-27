Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 21:10 CET

Ex-Hearts defender Acquah Harrison urges clubs to confirm coach Yaw Preko on a permanent basis


Ex-Hearts defender Acquah Harrison has urged the club to appoint coach Yaw Preko on a permanent basis.

Preko was appointed in an interim capacity after Portuguese Sergio Traguil was demoted to the club's youth team.

The Phobians have bee scouring the market looking for a permanent trainer ahead of the new season.

But ex-defender Acquah Harrison believes the former Ghana star can do a good job.

"It will be a good decision for hearts of oak to maintain Yaw Preko as the head coach" he told Takordai-based Aseda FM

"He has done well for the national team and also he did well after taking over as hearts oak interim coach.

"He did well in the just ended season after placing 4th position on the league so it will be good management maintain him."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

In the kingdom's principle delayance does not mean denial.
By: Spike(USA)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img