Ex-Hearts defender Acquah Harrison urges clubs to confirm coach Yaw Preko on a permanent basis



Ex-Hearts defender Acquah Harrison has urged the club to appoint coach Yaw Preko on a permanent basis.

Preko was appointed in an interim capacity after Portuguese Sergio Traguil was demoted to the club's youth team.

The Phobians have bee scouring the market looking for a permanent trainer ahead of the new season.

But ex-defender Acquah Harrison believes the former Ghana star can do a good job.

"It will be a good decision for hearts of oak to maintain Yaw Preko as the head coach" he told Takordai-based Aseda FM

"He has done well for the national team and also he did well after taking over as hearts oak interim coach.

"He did well in the just ended season after placing 4th position on the league so it will be good management maintain him."

