Ghana FA vice President George Afriyie thrilled with Andre Ayew and Kwadwo Asamoah return for Egypt clash

Ghana FA vice President George Afriyie is delighted with the availability of Ghana duo Andre Ayew and Kwadwo Asamoah for next month's crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Cairo.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant could select the pair in his squad for the duel at the Cairo International Stadium following their return from injury.

Asamoah recovered from a knee injury to play for Juventus in their 4-1 hammering of Sampdoria on Wednesday while Andre Ayew impressed for West Ham United in their win over Chelsea in the English League Cup.

Grant is hoping to have his best squad available for the game and the pair's availability means good news for Ghana FA vice President George Afriyie.

"The return of Andre Ayew and Kwadwo Asamoah is a good news for Ghana and the Black Stars, these two players play a key role in the national team, they make a huge impact In the team, their return will only boost the morale of the players," Afriyie told Silver FM

"We are going all out against Egypt, We have sent scout on the ground to monitor everything about the Egyptian National Team."

The Pharaohs of Egypt have revenge on their minds after Ghana mauled them 6-1 in Kumasi and qualified ahead of them in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Both Ayew and Asamoah were not part of the Ghana squad that drew goalless with Uganda in their group opener in Tamale.

