AshantiGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo clears the air club do not owe players

AshantiGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo has denied reports that players are owed salaries from last season.

The Miners had a turbulent season and some attributed their inability to defend the league title to the lack of financial motivation.

''As I speak to you now, we owe no player. The only players we owe are those who on trials hence not in the country,'' Fianoo told Nhyira FM.

''As at last Friday I signed cheques for the settlement of outstanding salaries and bonuses. I have also allocated monies for October salaries and bonuses.''

