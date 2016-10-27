Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 20:25 CET

AshantiGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo clears the air club do not owe players

AshantiGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo has denied reports that players are owed salaries from last season.

The Miners had a turbulent season and some attributed their inability to defend the league title to the lack of financial motivation.

''As I speak to you now, we owe no player. The only players we owe are those who on trials hence not in the country,'' Fianoo told Nhyira FM.

''As at last Friday I signed cheques for the settlement of outstanding salaries and bonuses. I have also allocated monies for October salaries and bonuses.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The higher you build your tower so taller you become.
By: Amoh Poku
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img