Dreams FC is the fastest growing football brand in Ghana

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC are the fastest growing football brand in Ghana.

Dreams, who were in the third-tier of Ghanaian football three seasons ago, finished 9th in the top-flight last term.

The club boasts of an ultra-modern office complex, located at Odgbodjo, East Legon, and run by top professionals.

The club has propelled itself into a marketing giants and enjoy the highest ratings in the social media index within a short space of time.

The Kweiman-based side has gone from strength to strength since its gained promotion to the country's elite division in 2015.

The club's apparent knack for identifying talented young players at a reasonable cost and developing them into stars has enabled it to climb the Ghana Premier League rankings in its debut season with massive believe it will turn a tidy profit in the not distant future.

Their brands are known in Ghana and represent the driving force behind their attempts to secure success on the pitch.

The club is owned by Liverpool University graduate Kurt Okraku, who has put together a crack team of astute professionals managing the administration of the club.

Dreams FC are the 7th followed Ghana Premier League team on social networking site twitter and are using several other social media strategies to improve their brand.

What the club has achieved off the pitch especially is 'stratospheric' and hugely tipped by many to dominate the football space in the West African nation.

The pull of Dreams FC and the club story is borne out of vision, proper structuring, determination, technical know-how and an uncharted dream to make it the most enviable brand in Ghana.

With their motto ' Still Believe' Dreams FC are on course to become perhaps the biggest football brand in the country.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com