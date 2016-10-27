Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi turns 47 today



Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi turned 47 today (Thursday).

The astute lawyer is marking another milestone in his life after starting his career on a humbling note.

Nyantakyi started his romance with Ghana football as a member of the Judicial Committee as far back as 2000.

But within a space of four years, he was elected as the Vice Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) in 2004 - a position which made him the automatic choice as the Vice-President of the Ghana FA.

He won a landslide victory to emerge the substantive President of the federation in 2006, beating competition from current Greater Accra chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ade Coker as well as former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.

He went ahead to win re-election in 2011 and 2015.

Nyantakyi holds several top positions at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and was recently appointed onto the powerful FIFA Council.

Under his watch, Ghana has qualified for three successive World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The Black Stars have also reached the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010 and 2015 and have been top-four finishers in the continental event in the last six years.

The country's Under-19 male team is the only African country to have won the FIFA U20 World Cup - a feat chalked in 2009.

The various national female teams including the Black Queens, Maidens and Princesses have consistently qualified for global championships.

But in the midst of the modest successes chalked, Nyantakyi has also endured his share of criticism over claims the local league has declined under his watch.

GHANAsoccernet.com wishes him happy 47th birthday

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com