Samartex striker Alex Asamoah joins Burkina Faso champions Rail Kadiogo

FC Samartex striker Alex Asamoah has joined Burkina Faso champions Rail Club de Kadiogo on a season long loan GhanaSoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The former Ashanti Gold SC and Asante Kotoko goal poacher scored the only goal when his new club beat AS Sonabel 1-0 to lift the Burkina Faso Super Cup trophy last week.

Rail Club de Kadiogo won both the Burkina Faso league and cup before adding the super cup.

They will represent the West African nation in next year's CAF Champions League.

By Nuhu Adams



