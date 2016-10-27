Emmanuel Banahene scores but Ismaily lose to Nana Poku's Misr El-Maqasa in Egyptian top-flight

Ismaily star Emmanuel Osei Banahene found the back of the net but that could not prevent his side from losing 2-1 defeat to Misr El-Maqasa at the Ismailia Stadium on Thursday.

Banahene opened the scoring on five minutes to put the Dervishes in front for his third goal of the season.

But Ahmed Abdelzaher levelled for Misr El-Maqasa on 23 minutes via a spot kick.

Misr El-Maqasa snatched the winner through Paulin Voavy at the death.

