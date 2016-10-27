Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
27 October 2016

Legendary coach EK Afranie hospitalized after suffering mild stroke; Ghana FA veep pays him visit

Veteran coach Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie is on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after suffering a stroke.

Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie and member of the FA medical committeee Jonathan Quartey paid him a visit on Thursday.

Reports in the local media say the former Black Stars coach was rushed to the Stroke Unit of the hospital earlier this week after he was struck by the illness.

Afranie has qualified Ghana's youth teams to FIFA World Cup finals including winning silver at the 2001 championhsip in Argentina with the likes of Michael Essien, John Mensah, John Paintsil and Sulley Muntari.

