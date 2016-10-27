Ghana FA vice president Afriyie refuses to brush aside 20-team Premier League expansion

Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie has confirmed there are proposal for Congress to consider playing a 20-team league next season.

A league expansion from 16 to 20 would mean the bottom three clubs at the end of last season will not relegated.

Tema Youth who have an outstanding case with Dreams FC over the latter's use of an ineligible player during their the Division One League two seasons ago.

They will be joined by the three promoted clubs Elmina Sharks, Bolga All Stars and Great Olympics.

Although some have rubbished it, Afriyie says there is a possibility of expanded the league.

''For now we are playing a 16-club league but there have been proposals for us to make it 20 but that will be discuss at congress,'' Afriyie is reported to have told Accra-based radio station Starr FM.

