John Agyekum Kufuor: Ex-President urges Black Stars to qualify for 2018 World Cup

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the Black Stars to book a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ghana had a poor start to the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they were held at home to a goalless draw by Uganda in Tamale, with Egypt their fearest competitor in the group picking all the three points in Congo.

Coach Avram Grant's charges are without a win in their past four games and their next game is against Egypt in October.

Ex-President's Kufuor, under whose regime Ghana qualified for their first FIFA World Cup in 2006 is optimistic the Black Stars have the quality to qualify for the Mundial, despite all the challenges.

'Individually, our players are as good as you can find anywhere but the challenge is how to perform at a team,' Kuffour told Citi-Sports

'The players are drawn from different clubs with limited time to train so playing as a team becomes difficult but am confident we will qualify. I have confidence in the team to sail through.'

