New Ghana Premier League start date in danger with Dreams FC to boycott rehearing of Tema Youth case

Dreams FC have refused to appear before the re-constituted Appeals Committee on the rehearing of their case with Tema Youth.

Tema Youth secured a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the Ghana FA to have the case against Dreams FC reopened for fielding an unqualified player Cudjoe Mensah in the Division One League two season ago.

But Dreams FC's Administrative Manager Ameenu Shardow justifies the club's decision to boycott the arbitration process because its belated.

''I don't understand how come Dreams FC is being invited into this matter again way after the time for doing so had elapsed,'' Shardow told reporters on Wednesday.

''The case has been Tema Youth vrs Dreams FC right from the Disciplinary Committee level to Review but then when it got to CAS, the case turned into Tema Youth vrs Ghana Football Association.

''The law is very clear on the procedures for appeal. An aggrieved party after a case is heard at the Review level has 21 days to appeal against a verdict at CAS.

''The Review verdict of the case; Tema Youth vrs Dreams FC was not appealed against at CAS within this 21-day period.

''You don't need a rocket scientist to tell you after this period, the case dies a natural death otherwise we will be giving people the opportunity to resurrect cases done one, two, three, ten and even twenty years ago.

''We have written to the GFA to notify them of this and as law-abiding citizens, we will not take part in any form of illegality.

''Any attempt therefore to resurrect this case now of all times will obviously be met with a staunch legal challenge.

''If Tema Youth has a case against the Ghana Football Association, I will urge them to focus their energies there and not with Dreams FC. There is no case as such.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com