Richard Commey set to redeem himself against Russia's Shafikov

Ghana’s Richard Commey has secured another World title shot as International Boxing Federation has ordered an eliminator fight between him and Russia’s Denis Shafikov.

The Ghanaian (24-1, 22KOs) will face off with Shafikov(37-2, 20KOs) in Russia.

Commey, last September in the United States of America, failed to become Ghana’s 8th World champion after he lost via a disputed split decision to Robert Easter Jr.

But Commey has been offered another opportunity to prove his worth after several ranked contenders turned down the chance to face Shafikov.

And his manager Michael Amo Bediako is confident the boxer can redeem himself.

''It looks like we have to travel to Russia to fight Shafikov either on December 3 or 7,'' He told Joy Sports.

''It's a great opportunity for Commey to redeem himself and i believe he can.''

''The IBF were impressed with fantastic performance against Easter so kept him high on the ranking''

The winner of the contest will become the mandatory challenger to IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr.

The IBF held a purse bid and Warriors Boxing who have interest in Shafikov secured the promotional rights with a bid of $61,000. Sauerland Event, on behalf of Commey, bid $45,300.

