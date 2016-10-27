Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 27 October 2016 17:25 CET

Ligue 1: Zubizarreta named Marseille sporting director

Former Spain and Barcelona goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta was named sporting director of French giants Marseille on Thursday, club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud confirmed.

Zubizarreta previously served the same role at Barcelona from 2010 to 2015 and helped the Spanish champions recruit Neymar and Luis Suarez.

His appointment comes a day after Marseille parted company with Belgian sporting director Gunter Jacob as the club's new owner, American tycoon Frank McCourt, continues his overhaul of the nine-time French champions.

"Marseille has a big heart, a great football soul like Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona," said Zubizarreta, referring to two of his former clubs.

"There's a great passion with the supporters in Marseille, it's a huge opportunity for me football wise as well as individually."

The Spaniard will work alongside new coach Rudi Garcia after the former Lille and Roma boss signed a three-year contract to take over at the Stade Velodrome last week.

Now 55, "Zubi" won 126 caps for Spain during a distinguished playing career in which he represented Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona and Valencia.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Football News

There is no pleasure in having nothing to do; the fun is in having lots to do and not doing it.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img