Baby Jet Promotions: IBO title fight between Emmanuel Tagoe and Fernardo David Suacedo launched

Baby Jet Promotions in collaboration with Box Office Promotions have offically launched a marquee matchup between Ghana's Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe and Argentine Fenardo David Saucedo.

The duo will battle for the vacant IBO lightweight belt on November 25th in Ghana at a yet to be named venue.

The CEO of Baby Jet Promotions Samuel Anim Addo in a press conference on Thursday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra stated the reason for staging the fight in Ghana.

'We at Baby Jets Promotions entered into the boxing business to create world champions and we are on course to do that,' Anim Addo intimated.

'When we [Baby Jets Promotions] ventured into boxing many people taught we were joking but we mean business and our hard work shows. Emmanuel Tagoe is on the verge of becoming Ghana's world champion and we believe in him. He will be facing Fernando David Saucedo for the vacant IBO lightweight belt here in Ghana on November 25th,' he added.

The Ghanaian lightweight prospect who will be in the ring also added his voice, saying he will destroy his opponent.

'My aim on November 25th is to win the title and I will do it. I believe I have the qualities to do it, so I'm calling on all Ghanaians to troop to the arena and I will not disappoint them.

'Boxing is my profession and I will do everything within my power to become Ghana's world champion. The likes of Richard Commey tried their best to win the world title but that didn't happened and I must commend him. For me, I am going to make amends and I'm confident of becoming a world champion,' said Tagoe.

Baby Jet Promotions promotes Tagoe and it is owned by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh