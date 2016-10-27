Patrick Twumasi: Ghana international wins Kazakhstani Premier League with Astana

Black Stars midfielder Patrick Twumasi has helped his Kazakhstani side, Astana to win their top-flight league.

The 22-year-old was in action on Tuesday for Astana, as they drew goalless against Okzhetpes to emerge league champions.

Patrick Twumasi has contributed immensely to the success story of the club, including a historic qualification into the UEFA Champions League group stage to compete with the big boys in Europe.

With a game to spare, Astana have four points more than the second-placed team, Kairat after accumulating a total of 72 points.

Patrick Twumasi's hard work for the season paid off when he earned his maiden call-up into the Black Stars for the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Uganda.

