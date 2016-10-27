Transfer Connections: Hearts agree deal to put Inusa Mensah and other players on the world market

Accra Hearts of Oak has given 'four months Exclusive Mandate' to Portuguese-based sports Consultant, Company Football and Friends for the transfer of defender, Inusah Musah to either a club in Europe or Asia.

The young defender who shot out of obscurity to implant a grin on the faces of the Hearts fraternity in the second round of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season with outstanding performances is regarded within the Hearts set up as the candle to light a relationship with the sports agency.

An agreement between Hearts and Company Football and Friends, which was signed by acting Managing Director, Vincent Sowah Odotei on October 12, sighted by Pulse.com.gh mandated the agency to secure a move for the 24-year-old before January 31, 2017.

The letter mandating Company Football and Friends, headed by Rui Miguel Gomes, Chief Operating Officer (COO), added that 'all negotiations and possible offers arising from this authorisation will be subject to the approval of both Hearts of Oak and Gomes.'

Company Football and Friends have got markets in England, and have a relationship with Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers. In Spain, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are their strong holds, and the Major Soccer League is not left out of satellite. China, Poland, Portugal and Italy are all covered. READ MORE: Majid Waris scores in Lorient defeat at Rennes

And with Inusah Musah widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the country - best known for his artistic tackles, elegance on the ball, distribution, and tight marking of opponents, Hearts is putting their strongest foot in the market as they seek for global prominence.

He oozed class. He played comfortably anywhere in the back line. His anticipation has marked him as such a talented defender who hardly go in with a robust challenge because he intercepts passes with ease. And is technically proficient in possession.

Hearts hope a deal will not be a herculean task as they seek to make room for their best talents to acquire the best deals abroad.

Hearts gives Exclusive Mandate to Sports Agency to secure move abroad for key defender

