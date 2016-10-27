Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi wins Kazakhstani Premier League with Astana

Ghana international striker Patrick Twumasi has won the Kazakhstani Premier League with Astana.

Twumasi, 22, aided his Astana side to clinch their third league title after a goalless draw game with Okzhetpes on Tuesday.

The top scoring Ghana international has been influential for the Club throughout the season aiding them to the Group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Despite having a game in hand, Astana have been able to amass 72 points, 4 points more than second place Kairat.

Twumasi who was recently invited to the Black Stars will thus be participating in the UEFA Champions League with his Astana next season.

