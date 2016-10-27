Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 15:10 CET

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi wins Kazakhstani Premier League with Astana

Ghana international striker Patrick Twumasi has won the Kazakhstani Premier League with Astana.

Twumasi, 22, aided his Astana side to clinch their third league title after a goalless draw game with Okzhetpes on Tuesday.

The top scoring Ghana international has been influential for the Club throughout the season aiding them to the Group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Despite having a game in hand, Astana have been able to amass 72 points, 4 points more than second place Kairat.

Twumasi who was recently invited to the Black Stars will thus be participating in the UEFA Champions League with his Astana next season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img