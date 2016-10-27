Nurudeen Ahmed confirms talks for Bolga All Stars job but reiterates nothing concrete yet

Ghana U17 assistant coach Nurudeen Ahmed has confirmed holding talks with newly-promoted Premier League side Bolga All Stars.

Ahmed has been without a club since leaving Aduana Stars after only three matches into last season.

''It is true, Bolga All stars have contacted me, but nothing has been agreed between us. We just started negotiations,'' Ahmed told footballmadeinghana.com

''Currently I am in Kumasi, and my concentration is on the National under 17 now as we will be going for the Africa Youth Championship next year.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com