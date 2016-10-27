Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 15:10 CET

Nurudeen Ahmed confirms talks for Bolga All Stars job but reiterates nothing concrete yet

Ghana U17 assistant coach Nurudeen Ahmed has confirmed holding talks with newly-promoted Premier League side Bolga All Stars.

Ahmed has been without a club since leaving Aduana Stars after only three matches into last season.

''It is true, Bolga All stars have contacted me, but nothing has been agreed between us. We just started negotiations,'' Ahmed told footballmadeinghana.com

''Currently I am in Kumasi, and my concentration is on the National under 17 now as we will be going for the Africa Youth Championship next year.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The press must get the freedom to say and publish anything so that certain people may not get the freedom to do anything.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img