Kwesi Appiah wants to sign 'free-agent' WAFA captain Martin Antwi to Al Khartoum

Sudanese outfit Al Khartoum Club are interested in signing WAFA SC captain Martin Antwi, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The military-owned club coach by former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah want to bolster their rank for next season.

Antwi is available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with the Academy side.

But Al Khartoum face competition from Ghana Premier League duo Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak.

"Yes, it's true I have been contacted by coach Kwesi Appiah's Al Khartoum for my services," Antwi said.

"I have also had contacts from Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars. I'm a free agent now because my contract with WAFA SC has run out and I want a new challenge."

By Nuhu Adams



