FAB Forever Active Boost Energy Drink to sponsor GHALCA G6

According to multiple reports in the local media, Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) have secured Forever Active Boost (FAB) Energy drink as the headline sponsor for their flagship competition, G6.

The Energy drink manufacturing firm has agreed a deal with GHALCA to sponsor this year's completion which has been postponed to November 13 to allow clubs involve prepare very well.

Premier League champions Wa All Stars, Aduana Stars, Bechem United, Medeama SC, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will compete for the Ultimate. Kotoko won the last edition, beating Ashgold in the final.

The Broadcasting right of the competition is reported to have been secured by a Chinese-owned pay service Television station StarTimes.

