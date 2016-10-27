Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Majid Waris: Black Stars striker scores in Lorient defeat at Rennes

Ghana's lethal striker, Majid Waris scored when his side Lorient were beaten 3-2 by Rennes in the French League Cup on Wednesday.

He finished off perfectly from the spot kick to beat BenoÃ®t Costil in the post for Rennes, after Sylvain Armand's hand had blocked the ball in the 18-yard box.

Pedro Henrique started the scoring by scoring from close range in the 16th minute before Wesley SaÃ¯d doubled Rennes lead in the 60th minute.

Majid Waris pulled one back from the penalty spot and Wesley Lautoa restored parity for Lorient in the second minute of added time.

However, Pedro Henrique, the Brazilian got his personal second when he secured a late winner for Rennes in the 95th minute to crown the day with the man of the match dispaly.

I doubt all can be satisfied at the same time; but am well sure it is inappropriate to have it as an excuse for inaction, when at the time, the action is crucial!
