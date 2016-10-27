Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Pre-season Tourney: G-6 tournament reschedule for November 13th

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Kudjo Fianoo has confirmed that the upcoming G-6 Tournament will officially start on November 13th.

The pre-season tourney was initially billed to come off on November 5th but according to Fianoo his outfit decided to reschedule the date after the clubs raised issues over lack of preparations.

"Yes the date has been changed and it's normal in every human endeavour. We understand them and so we have now changed the date to 13 November," Fianoo intimated.

'We have also secured a headline sponsor for the competition and still searching for more sponsors," Mr Fianoo disclosed.

The tournament consists of six Premier League clubs namely, newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars, Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Asante Kotoko and 2016 FA Cup champions Bechem United.

The last edition of the tournament was won by Asante Kotoko.

