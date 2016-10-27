GHALCA postpones G6 tournament to 13 November

The Ghana League CLubs Association has postponed the start date for the pre season G6 tournamnet.

The six-team tournament was scheduled to start on 05 November but will now be played on 13 November.

''The clubs pleaded for the postponement because they felt they had just started pre season and needed some more time before taking to the field,'' a GHALCA source told GHANASoccernet.com

This year's tournament involves league champions Wa All Stars and runners-up Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak and Medeama.

FA Cup champions Bechem United and defending champions Asante Kotoko are also involved.

