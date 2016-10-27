Elmina Sharks agree transfer fee with Sky FC over winger Michael Oppong Aboagye

Ghana Premier League newboys Elmina Sharks are closing in on winger Michael Oppong Aboagye after agreeing a fee with parent club Sky FC, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The 22-year-old will sign a two year deal with the newcomers in the coming days making him the fifth player to join Kobina Amissah's side.

Aboagye bagged five goals and provided six assists on-loan at BA United in the Division One League.

He emerged most valuable player in six matches last term.

Asante Kotoko were reported to be scouting the talented winger but he is heading to the Ndoum Sports Complex for next season.

