Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 13:40 CET

Liberty Professionals sensation Latif Blessing targets MTN FA Cup top gong


Liberty Professionals wunderkid Latif Blessing wants to win the MTN FA Cup Best Player Award.

Blessing, 20, was a key cog in George Lamptey's squad which reached the semi-finals of the competition this year.

The youngster has been hugely tipped to win the top individual award and he feels he's done enough to clinch the accolade.

'I am very happy to be nominated, it makes me feel my hard work has been notice,' he spoke to Kasapa FM.

'I am looking forward to win the award because it is my first nomination of the season.

'That will motivate me to work hard for my Club. All the other players deserve it as well but I just hope I win it.'

Blessing, who scored three goals in the competition, must fend off competition from Okwawu United striker Akoto Danso, WAFA's Gideon Waja as well as Yaw Arnol of Bechem United.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Dance is the hidden language of the soul.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img