Liberty Professionals sensation Latif Blessing targets MTN FA Cup top gong



Liberty Professionals wunderkid Latif Blessing wants to win the MTN FA Cup Best Player Award.

Blessing, 20, was a key cog in George Lamptey's squad which reached the semi-finals of the competition this year.

The youngster has been hugely tipped to win the top individual award and he feels he's done enough to clinch the accolade.

'I am very happy to be nominated, it makes me feel my hard work has been notice,' he spoke to Kasapa FM.

'I am looking forward to win the award because it is my first nomination of the season.

'That will motivate me to work hard for my Club. All the other players deserve it as well but I just hope I win it.'

Blessing, who scored three goals in the competition, must fend off competition from Okwawu United striker Akoto Danso, WAFA's Gideon Waja as well as Yaw Arnol of Bechem United.

