Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 13:40 CET

Christian Atsu confirms English Championship is much more difficult than the EPL

Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has confirmed a general perception that the English Championship is much more difficult than playing in the English Premier League.

The on loan Chelsea winger has settled well at Tyne side and is beginning to fulfill his potential.

Atsu however admits that the rigor of the English Championship is more intense than that of the English Premier League.

'The Championship is very difficult compared to the Premier League,' he said

'I think I'm really adapting to the league, the physical aspect of the game, and I'm getting the opportunity from Rafa (Benitez, Newcastle's manager).'

'I am going to give it my all to ensure that I am success here because I really like the club.'

The former FC Porto man has played in seven games and has been extremely impressive.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Women who claim to be Christians must not forget that their husbands are their second Gods
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img