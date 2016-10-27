Christian Atsu confirms English Championship is much more difficult than the EPL

Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has confirmed a general perception that the English Championship is much more difficult than playing in the English Premier League.

The on loan Chelsea winger has settled well at Tyne side and is beginning to fulfill his potential.

Atsu however admits that the rigor of the English Championship is more intense than that of the English Premier League.

'The Championship is very difficult compared to the Premier League,' he said

'I think I'm really adapting to the league, the physical aspect of the game, and I'm getting the opportunity from Rafa (Benitez, Newcastle's manager).'

'I am going to give it my all to ensure that I am success here because I really like the club.'

The former FC Porto man has played in seven games and has been extremely impressive.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com