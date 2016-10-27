Ghana midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi clinches record Swedish Allsvenskan title with giants Malmo FF



Ghana midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi has won the Swedish Championship title with giants Malmo FF with two games to spare in the spring-fall Allsvenskan league.

The 26-year-old played full throttle for Malmo in their 3-0 win at Falkenberg to win a record 19th League title at the Falkenbergs IP on Wednesday.

Second-placed Norrkoping lost to Elfsborg and dropped seven points behind Malmo in the league table with six points left to play for.

Jo Inge Berget, Mattias Svanberg and Alexander Jeremejeff scored for Malmo, which won the league in 2013 and 2014 before losing the title to Norrkoping last year.

This is Adu Kofi's second League title with Malmo since he joined initially on loan from Norwegian outfit StabÃ¦k.

The Club will officially be crowned Champions when they take on Hammarby in their final game at home.

Malmo fans stormed the pitch in Falkenberg after the final whistle to celebrate the victory, which means Malmo becomes the first Swedish team with 19 league titles. Before this season, Malmo and Goteborg both had 18.

