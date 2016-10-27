Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 13:40 CET

Fred Pappoe determined not to return to "horrible" Division one with Great Olympics

The Managing director of newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics, Fred Pappoe has vowed to work hard to ensure the club maintains its Premiership status.

The former Premier League heavy weights were relegated two seasons ago but have found their way back in the midst of the big boys.

'The division one league is horrible. You go against all odds to keep yourself up and qualify for premier,' Pappoe told Asempa FM

'You always have to fight prevail and I hope Great Olympics do not return.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

A bad priest who sit down for his town to be shattered will also suffer the repercussion of the destruction.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img