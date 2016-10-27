Fred Pappoe determined not to return to "horrible" Division one with Great Olympics

The Managing director of newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics, Fred Pappoe has vowed to work hard to ensure the club maintains its Premiership status.

The former Premier League heavy weights were relegated two seasons ago but have found their way back in the midst of the big boys.

'The division one league is horrible. You go against all odds to keep yourself up and qualify for premier,' Pappoe told Asempa FM

'You always have to fight prevail and I hope Great Olympics do not return.'

