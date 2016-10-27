FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier: David Accam defiant Ghana will shock Egypt in Alexandria

Ghana striker David Acam is very optimistic of victory against Egypt in next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

The odds are against the Black Stars who made a poor start to their campaign by drawing 0-0 with Uganda at home whilst the Pharaohs beat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville.

But Accam, despite being a bit-part player of the team, believes the current set up has the qualities to pull a surprise on 13 November at the Borg El-Arab Military Stadium.

"Of course is a very tough game but we have a lot of good players in our team and everyone wants to play in the World Cup. All the players are serious to give their everything for us to win the game," the Chicago Fire talisman told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

"Anything can happen in that game because our players are ready and we know we can go there and win."

Accam had a succesful debut season after being named the club's Most Valuable Player and top scorer with 14 goals.

The former Right to Dream player is frustrating at the lack of game time on international duty.

"Sometimes you have to respect the coach's decision. They decide what players they need for the game so sometimes I am frustrated but it happens, it's part of the game but you need to be ready whenever you get called upon."

By: Steven Boadi @Owura4ever



