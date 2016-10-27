Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News

Majeed Waris SCORES but Lorient sent packing from French League Cup

Ghana striker Majeed Waris scored but Lorient exited the French League Cup on Wednesday as they lost 3-2 at Rennes.

He beat BenoÃ®t Costil from the penalty spot following a Sylvain Armand handball to halve the deficit.

Brazilian Pedro Henrique opened the scoring from pointblank range in the 16th minute and Wesley SaÃ¯d added the second just before the hour.

Wesley Lautoa equalised in the second minute of injury time after Costil missed a long free-kick.

But in the 95th minute, Pedro Henrique scored his second of the night to cap a man-of-the-match performance to seal win for Rennes.

