Majeed Waris SCORES but Lorient sent packing from French League Cup

Ghana striker Majeed Waris scored but Lorient exited the French League Cup on Wednesday as they lost 3-2 at Rennes.

He beat BenoÃ®t Costil from the penalty spot following a Sylvain Armand handball to halve the deficit.

Brazilian Pedro Henrique opened the scoring from pointblank range in the 16th minute and Wesley SaÃ¯d added the second just before the hour.

Wesley Lautoa equalised in the second minute of injury time after Costil missed a long free-kick.

But in the 95th minute, Pedro Henrique scored his second of the night to cap a man-of-the-match performance to seal win for Rennes.

