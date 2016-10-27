Fit-gain Kwadwo Asamoah returns in Juventus win, boost for Ghana ahead of Egypt clash

Ghana received a massive boost on Wednesday night when fit-again midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah returned to action for Juventus as they trashed Sampdoria 4-1 in the Italian top-flight.

Asamoah return means he will be fit for Ghana when they face Egypt next month in the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

The 27-year-old came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute to replace Mario Lemina as he made his return to the pitch.

He played for eight minutes, helping the side to maintain their lead in the emphatic victory.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini scored two headers as the Serie A champions beat Sampdoria.

The league leaders took a two-goal lead within nine minutes thanks to headers from Mario Mandzukic and Chiellini.

Czech youngster Patrik Schick pulled one back for Sampdoria on 57 minutes on his first Serie A start.

The Ghana international was returning to action for the first time since he underwent surgery last month.

He suffered a sprained knee injury while playing for the Serie A club in their match against Palermo.

Asamoah needed surgery to be fit and now that he has returned to action he should be ready to face Egypt.

Asamaoh returned to training on Monday after recovering from a knee injury.

He was expected to have been out of action for six weeks after undergoing surgery in September over a knee injury.

Asamoah was expected to have returned to action in November following the surgery but a fast recovery has aided his quick return.

