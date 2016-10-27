Massive boost for Ghana as Andre Ayew returns from injury to help West Ham United defeat Chelsea League Cup

Ghana received a massive boost for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt as deputy skipper Andre Ayew shaked off his injury to play for West Ham United in their 2-1 over Chelsea in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old stepped out of the dug-out to replace Manuel Lanzini at the Olympic Stadium in London as the Hammers defeated the in-form Blues.

A goal in each half from Cheikhou Kouyate and Edimilson Fernandes coasted the Hammers to decent win despite a stoppage-time strike from Gary Cahill.

Co-incidentally Andre Ayew suffered his injury on his debut for the Hammers against Chelsea in the Premier League in mid-August.

The former Olympique Marseille player missed Ghana's World Cup qualifying opener against Uganda last month due to the injury.

But his return to action on Wednesday means he will he available for selection to Black Stars coach Avram Grant who is hoping to name a strong squad to face the Pharoahs in Cairo.

