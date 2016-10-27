Ghana's Baba Rahman scores an own-goal in Schalke 04 German Cup win

Ghana international Baba Abdul Rahman endured a bad evening as he scored an own-goal in Schalke's 3-2 win over Nurnberg in the German Cup on Wednesday.

The Chelsea loanee was left guttered when he put the ball in his own net in the 59th minute to pile pressure on his side who had taken a commanding 3-0 lead.

However Baba's goal fueled their hopes as they further cut down the deficit to 3-2 in the course of the game.

The 21-year-old was restored to the Schalke starting line up and was hoping to seal the spot with an impressive outing.

