Kwadwo Asamoah: Black Stars midfielder makes injury return in Juventus 4-1 win

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah made his injury return as a substitute, as Juventus hammered Sampdoria 4-1 in the Italian Serie A on Wednesday at the Juventus Arena

Asamoah, 27 made a cameo appearance for Juventus coming on in the 82nd minute to replace Mario Lemina.

it would be recalled that Kwadwo Asamoah was hauled off in the 1-0 win for Juventus after suffering a sprained knee in the game against Palermo in September, however his recovery has been quicker than anticipated to enable him to have a part to play in their victory against Sampdoria.

In the game Juventus, who lost against rivals, AC Milan over the weekend bounced back to winning, with Mario Mandzukic giving them an early lead in the 4th minute, Giorgio Chiellini doubled the score line in the 9th minute.

Patrik Schick pulled one back for Sampdoria, but goals from Miralem Pjanic and Giorgio Chiellini completed the onslaught for the league champions.

