Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 October 2016 00:06 CET

kwadwo Asamoah returns to action for Juventus

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah returned to first team action after a month out as he was a second half substitute in Juventus 4-1 win over Sampdoria in at Turin.

The versatile midfielder suffered an injury prior to the last international break which prolonged his return to the Black Stars.

Asamoah, who had enjoyed a good season before getting injured, replaced Bosnian Miralem Pjanic in the 82nd minute as boss Max Allegri eases him into first team action.

Asamoah has not played for Ghana since September 2014 and is also yet to play under Israeli Avram Grant.

His return could be a welcome piece of news for the Israeli who is scheduled to submit his squad for the Egyptian tie fourteen clear days before the November 13 tie in Alexandria.

82' ðŸ'ðŸ'ðŸ' @Miralem_Pjanic ! Our third goalscorer tonight comes off for @Asabob20 . #JuveSamp — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 26, 2016

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

Sports News

Democracy is for freedom of expression but not living redemption.
By: Ebenezer,Nelson/Nott
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img