kwadwo Asamoah returns to action for Juventus

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah returned to first team action after a month out as he was a second half substitute in Juventus 4-1 win over Sampdoria in at Turin.

The versatile midfielder suffered an injury prior to the last international break which prolonged his return to the Black Stars.

Asamoah, who had enjoyed a good season before getting injured, replaced Bosnian Miralem Pjanic in the 82nd minute as boss Max Allegri eases him into first team action.

Asamoah has not played for Ghana since September 2014 and is also yet to play under Israeli Avram Grant.

His return could be a welcome piece of news for the Israeli who is scheduled to submit his squad for the Egyptian tie fourteen clear days before the November 13 tie in Alexandria.

82' ðŸ'ðŸ'ðŸ' @Miralem_Pjanic ! Our third goalscorer tonight comes off for @Asabob20 . #JuveSamp — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 26, 2016

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin