Sports News | 26 October 2016 23:36 CET

Andre Ayew makes injury return in West Ham triumph over Chelsea

By MyJoyOnline

Black Stars deputy captain, Andre Ayew, made a return to first team action as he came off the bench in West Ham’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the English EFL Cup.

Ayew had been out of action for two months after hobbling off on his premiership debut for the Hammers.

Ayew came on for Argentine Manuel Lanzini in the 78th minute as he made his home debut for the London side.

78: SUB: It's a big welcome back to @AyewAndre !

â¬…ï¸ @maanuulanzini10
âž¡ï¸ @AyewAndre
[2-0] #COYI #WHUCHE — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 26, 2016

The attacker almost extended the lead for his club minutes after entering the fray as he headed wide a Dimitry Payet cross.

83: Inches from a third... @Noble16Mark picks out @Aaron_Cresswell . @dimpayet17 crosses and @AyewAndre heads wide

[2-0] #COYI #WHUCHE — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 26, 2016

His welcome will be pleasant news for Ghana and Avram Grant as the Black Stars are set to play Egypt in a crunch World Cup qualifier in three weeks.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

Sports News

