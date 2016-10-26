EFL Cup: Heat on Mourinho, Guardiola in League Cup derby

Manchester United and Manchester City resume hostilities in the League Cup later on Wednesday with rival managers Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola starting to feel the heat.

Mourinho is reeling from United's 4-0 humiliation by his former club Chelsea, while City manager Guardiola has gone five games without victory for only the second time in his stellar coaching career.

Both managers are expected to rotate their squads for the fourth-round meeting beneath the Old Trafford floodlights, but Guardiola says neither side can afford to take the game lightly.

"I think everyone can believe this competition is not the big one, but I am going to prepare to win the game," he said.

"For the players who play, we'll be depending on them to make the best performance possible. It is a final.

Manchester City's Leroy Sane (left) and Manchester United's Daley Blind in action during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, on September 10, 2016 (AFP)

