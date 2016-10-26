Football: Zubizarreta set for Marseille role

Former Spain goalkeeper and Barcelona sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta is set to be named as the new sporting director of French giants Marseille on Thursday, Spanish press said.

Marseille, who were taken over by American tycoon Frank McCourt last week and then named Rudi Garcia as their new coach, parted company with Belgian sporting director Gunter Jacob on Wednesday.

They have announced a press conference for Thursday, when Zubizarreta is set to be appointed at the Velodrome.

Zubizarreta, who carried out the same role at Barcelona from 2010 to 2015, is set to sign a three-year contract, according to Catalan daily La Vanguardia.

Now 55, "Zubi" won 126 caps for Spain during a distinguished playing career in which he represented Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona and Valencia.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh