Football: What happened to Brazil's 1970 football team of glory

With Pele, Jairzinho and captain Carlos Alberto, who died on Tuesday, the Brazil team that won the 1970 World Cup was one of the greatest ever.

The team of glittering talent ended up as businessmen, trying to get into politics, running charities or met a tragic end like Everaldo who died in a car crash. Here is what happened to the team of 1970:

Felix

Much-criticised before the 1970 World Cup finals, goalkeeper Felix was well protected by his defence and emerged as one of the heroes from the 4-1 victory in the final over Italy. He went on to win more than 40 caps for Brazil and five national titles with Fluminense. He later became a salesman of cars and fridges and also lectured about football. A heavy smoker, he died of emphysema aged 74 in 2012.

Carlos Alberto



play

Former captain of Brazil's 1970 World Cup winning team, Carlos Alberto Torres, is buried at Iraja cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 26, 2016 (AFP)

