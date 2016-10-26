Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 26 October 2016 23:25 CET

Football: Brazil pays tribute to Carlos Alberto

Hundreds of people including Brazilian football greats gathered Wednesday at a Rio de Janeiro cemetery to pay their last respects to "eternal captain" Carlos Alberto, skipper of the 1970 World Cup champions.

Crowds of fans decked out in Brazilian yellow and green swarmed Carlos Alberto's casket as it was carried into Iraja cemetery, in a working-class neighborhood on the city's north side.

Carlos Alberto, who led a legendary team including Pele to the 1970 World Cup and scored one of the competition's best-ever goals, died Tuesday of a heart attack. He was 72.

After a 12-hour wake at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation, his coffin -- draped in a Brazilian flag and covered in flowers -- was loaded onto a fire engine and transported to the cemetery, where more than 300 fans were waiting.

"Rest in peace, captain," said a large sign held up by one mourner dressed in the colors of Fluminense, the Rio club where Carlos Alberto launched his career.

The national anthem was played as the casket arrived, concluding with a long salvo of applause.

The burial brought together fans with family members and football greats such as Cafu -- who, like Carlos Alberto, was a right-back and captain of a World Cup-winning squad, in 2002.

play

Former capitan of Brazil's 1970 World Cup winning team, Carlos Alberto Torres, is buried at Iraja cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 26, 2016 (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Phylantropists give to the poor, not to the rich.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img