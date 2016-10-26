Chelsea Out!!! West Ham oust rivals Chelsea to reach quarters

West Ham invigorated their stuttering season with a 2-1 home victory over fierce London rivals Chelsea to surge into the English League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

In the build-up to the clash there were fears of violence between West Ham and Chelsea fans, and a heavy police presence was in place outside the Hammers' new London Stadium home.

There was no large-scale disorder prior to the game at the former Olympic stadium, where West Ham -- players and fans -- have struggled to settle since leaving Upton Park in the summer, but there were reports of seats torn out and thrown between opposing supporters afterwards.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte -- looking uncharacteristically casual in sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms -- made several changes to the side that humiliated Jose Mourinho and Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday in the Premier League, with skipper John Terry returning after injury.

It was the veteran defender who had the first real chance of the game, his effort after a corner whizzing over the top of the home goal.

By contrast, West Ham boss Slaven Bilic played more or less his strongest team, with the Hammers needing victory to kick-start their season, particularly at their new home.

play

West Ham United's English midfielder Michail Antonio vies with Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz (L) in east London on October 26, 2016 (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh