Sports News | 26 October 2016 23:25 CET

Manchester Derby: Mourinho's Man United beat Man City in League Cup

Juan Mata's second-half strike earned Manchester United a 1-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday as Jose Mourinho's side bounced back to reach the English Football League Cup quarter-finals.

Humiliated 4-0 by Mourinho's former club Chelsea at the weekend, United got back to winning ways and claimed a measure of revenge for their 2-1 defeat by Pep Guardiola's City in last month's league derby.

The result at Old Trafford gave Mourinho only his third victory in 13 encounters with Guardiola, who has gone six games without victory for the first time in his glittering managerial career.

