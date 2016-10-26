Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 26 October 2016 23:25 CET

Big Boost: Andre Ayew returns from injury to play against Chelsea

Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew returned from injury to play for his West Ham United team in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The player got injured in his Premier League debut game for West Ham United against Chelsea and has since not featured for the club following his record transfer move from Swansea City.

The Ghana international returned to full training at West Ham United earlier this week and was tipped to make an appearance soon.

play

West Ham eliminate Chelsea from the English League Cup

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

GOVERNING WITH PARTY AND TRIBAL POLITICS IS THE BEST KEY TO LOCK UP DEVELOPMENT AND DEMOCRACY AND OPENS ENMITY IN A COUNTRY.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img