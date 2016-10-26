Big Boost: Andre Ayew returns from injury to play against Chelsea

Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew returned from injury to play for his West Ham United team in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The player got injured in his Premier League debut game for West Ham United against Chelsea and has since not featured for the club following his record transfer move from Swansea City.

The Ghana international returned to full training at West Ham United earlier this week and was tipped to make an appearance soon.

