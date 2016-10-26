Andre Ayew set to be named in squad to face Chelsea

Chairman of West Ham football club David Gold has hinted that record signing Andre Ayew could be included in the Hammers squad ahead of their EFL fourth round tie against fellow London rivals Chelsea.

Ironically the 26 year old versatile midfielder injured his quadriceps in the 35th minute of his debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge while chasing Eden Hazard.

Gold who is one of the more social media savvy football executives dropped the hint in a conversation on twitter with some fans of the club.

The news means that Andre is a couple of days ahead of schedule with online injury tracking site The Physio Room slating him for a return at the end of the month.

This tweet came a few days after Gold had tweeted pictures of Andre training with the West Ham first team.

It however remains unclear if Slaven Bilic will be willing to give his record signing some much needed game time despite fropping a hint in his pre game comments.

“Andre Ayew has looked good in training and has been with us for a week. We don't want to rush him like crazy but we are missing his quality. That is why we signed him in the first place.

The news also comes as a boost to the senior national team of Ghana,the Black Stars as they prepare for a crucial Russia 2018 qualifier against Egypt on November

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana