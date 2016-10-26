Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Boxing | 26 October 2016 19:40 CET

Boxing: Richard Commey disappointed with Russia venue for IBF eliminator

Ghanaian lightweight contender Richard Commey will have to overcome home odds when he faces Denis Shafikov in an IBF eliminator.

Commey lost a close bout against Robert Easter Jnr on September 9 for the vacant IBF title but got the call for the eliminator bout after several ranked contenders turned down the chance to face Shafikov.

The Ghanaian is however disappointed in the venue for the fight and took to Twitter to express his disappointment. READ MORE: Isaac Dogboe named WBO African boxer of the year

Richard Commey [centre]

