Ghanaian referees Issaka Afful, Kwasi Brobbey and Rahman Fallalu excel in UEFA refereeing course

Three Ghanaian referees Issaka Ayensu Afful, Kwasi Brobbey and Rahman Fallalu Salifu have excelled at the UEFA Center Of Refereeing Excellence and have been awarded with a Diploma in Refereeing by the European Football Governing Body.

The three who represented the Confederation of Africa Football went through a series of exercises along with colleagues from other confederations but were among the few who were passed for the diploma certificate.

The promising Ghanaian referees are in line to become FIFA referees as they are currently Class One referees and their performance at the highest level give hope to Ghana's referees.

Other participants at the course had certificates but the three Ghanaians who represented CAF were awarded diploma for their magnificent performance.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

