On-loan Al Ahli goal poacher Asamoah Gyan says he is getting to his best form

On-loan Asamoah Gyan has revealed he is getting to his best level at Al Ahli following a recent rich of scoring form.

The Shanghai SIPG-owned has now scored four goals in five matches but still a shadow of man who won the Arabian Gulf League goal king on three occasions.

Last week, he scored in the 4-1 thrashing of Dibba Al Fujairah.

''I'm starting to get back to the level I want to be at, because of my recovery,'' said Gyan.

''Now I can recover earlier than the previous weeks, which is very, very good for me. And I hope everything continues.

''I just need to stay on the pitch, make sure I work hard every day and everything will come naturally. I'm confident that, with my quality, anytime I stay on the pitch I'm sure I can deliver.''

Gyan tallied in 95 goals in 83 AGL appearances for Al Ain between 2012-15.

